FINNEAS composes mnemonic for Apple TV logo

FINNEAS FINNEAS on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' (Disney/Randy Holmes) (Randy Holmes/Disney)
By Josh Johnson

The Apple TV logo will be accompanied by new music courtesy of FINNEAS.

The "Let's Fall in Love for the Night" artist has composed the mnemonic for the streaming service, which refers to the short soundbite that plays when the logo is shown — think the Netflix "tudum."

"Never thought I'd get to do something like this but I am so honored and truly couldn't have enjoyed working on it more," FINNEAS shares in an Instagram post. "Hope this very short piece of music feels like it matches the things I love about Apple so much- They make such beautiful tools. Lucky to use em."

FINNEAS previously scored the Apple TV miniseries Disclaimer.

