FINNEAS & Ashe release new Favors song, 'Times Square Jesus'

'The Dream' album artwork. Darkroom Records
By Josh Johnson

FINNEAS and Ashe have released a new song with their collaborative project, The Favors.

The track is called "Times Square Jesus" and will appear on the debut Favors album, The Dream.

"In Times Square and Hollywood, you have Jesus, the Naked Cowboy, Elmo, or whoever else you walk by and pay your respects to," FINNEAS says. "Even if you don't live a religious life, you're still confronted by religion. When you are, you can't help but think about your own life, regrets, desires, or baggage."

He adds, "If the 'Times Square Jesus' told you to confess, you might think of the person you're secretly in love with."

The Dream will be released Sept. 19. The Favors will be playing a trio of headlining shows taking place Sept. 18 in Los Angeles, Sept. 26 at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado, and Oct. 1 in New York City.

Prior to forming The Favors, FINNEAS worked with Ashe as a producer and featured on her song "Till Forever Falls Apart."

