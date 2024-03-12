Fall Out Boy to release remix of 'So Much (For) Stardust' track featured in new video game

Fueled by Ramen/Elektra/DCD2

By Andrea Dresdale

On March 15, Fall Out Boy is releasing a remix of one of the songs on their 2023 album, So Much (For) Stardust.

The Dillon Francis remix of "Heartbreak Feels So Good" will hit streaming services Friday after it debuted Tuesday in the trailer for TopSpin 2K25, a new version of the tennis video game simulation series. The song will also be part of the in-game soundtrack.

Fall Out Boy is currently out on their So Much For (2our) Dust tour with openers Jimmy Eat World.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    Sam

    Check out Sam's blog, videos & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!