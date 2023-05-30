Fall Out Boy got Ethan Hawke's approval to use 'Reality Bites' monologue for 'So Much (for) Stardust' album

Fall Out Boy's new album, So Much (for) Stardust, features a song called "The Pink Seashell," which samples a monologue Ethan Hawke delivers in the '90s movie Reality Bites. As bassist Pete Wentz tells ABC Audio, the band got approval from the Training Day actor himself to use the clip.

"We reached out to Ethan and we reached out to Ben Stiller, who was the director," Wentz shares. "They both approved."

As you may recall, this actually isn't the first time Fall Out Boy has contacted a famous actor for a song. For their 2015 single "Uma Thurman," the group got permission from the Kill Bill star to use her name as the title and in the lyrics.

Incidentally, Hawke and Thurman used to be married — they share daughter Maya Hawke, who stars in Stranger Things — which is a thought that later occurred to Wentz.

"I actually thought of that briefly the other day on an airplane," Wentz says.

The Reality Bites clip in "The Pink Seashell" is one of several movie references included on So Much (for) Stardust, along with nods to films including Nope and Field of Dreams.

"['The Pink Seashell'] goes into the nihilism any of us could feel, and then Field of Dreams is more of what you could do to break out of that nihilism, what you can do to break through it," Wentz explains. "Find something crazy to do. Make art, whatever it is."

So Much (for) Stardust, which also features the lead single "Love from the Other Side," is out now. Fall Out Boy will launch a U.S. tour in support of the album June 21 in Chicago.

