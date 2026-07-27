Faith No More announces first live shows in over 10 years

Faith No More performs on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' at Rockefeller Center on May 13, 2015 in New York City. (Theo Wargo/NBC/Getty Images for 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon')

Faith No More has announced the band's first live shows in over 10 years.

The long-defunct "Epic" rockers are set to play a run of four shows in Australia and New Zealand in January and February 2027. The bill will also include System of a Down.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit FNM.com.

Faith No More hasn't performed live since 2016. They were originally set to return to the road in 2020, but those dates were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Then in 2021, Faith No More canceled all of their touring plans due to mental health issues affecting frontman Mike Patton, who later shared he'd been diagnosed with the anxiety disorder agoraphobia.

Patton since returned to the road with his band Mr. Bungle, while Faith No More remained inactive. In separate 2025 interviews, drummer Mike Bordin said he felt Patton demonstrated that he was "unwilling to do shows with us," while keyboardist Roddy Bottum said he doesn't "think anyone's sort of up for [a reunion] at this point."

Then in June, Faith No More surprised fans with a post teasing a return in 2027, which bassist Bill Gould confirmed.

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