Evanescence's 'Bring Me to Life' certified Diamond by RIAA

Rock In Rio 2024 - Day 3 Amy Lee of Evanescence performs during Rock In Rio 2024 at Cidade do Rock on September 15, 2024 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Wagner Meier/Getty Images) (Wagner Meier/Getty Images)
By Josh Johnson

Evanescence's "Bring Me to Life" has been certified Diamond by the RIAA.

Amy Lee and company's breakout 2003 hit has passed 11 million units sold. The Diamond distinction recognizes at least 10 million units certified.

"Bring Me to Life" gives Evanescence their second RIAA Diamond award -- their 2003 debut album, Fallen, was certified Diamond in 2022.

Fallen, of course, includes "Bring Me to Life," and also spawned the singles "My Immortal," "Going Under" and "Everybody's Fool." A deluxe 20th anniversary reissue was released in 2023.

Evanescence is currently touring North America in support of their new album, Sanctuary, which was released earlier in June.

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