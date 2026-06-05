Evanescence's Amy Lee on gender equality in music: 'I don't want to be the best female-fronted rock band'

Evanescence is out with their new album, Sanctuary, but this year also marks the 20th anniversary of their album The Open Door. Frontwoman Amy Lee says things have definitely improved when it comes to gender equality in music since 2006.

"When we were starting out, most of the time I was the only woman I'd see all day at festivals, besides anyone I had with me in my crew," Lee tells the U.K. publication MusicWeek. "On the one hand, that made things intimidating. But on the other hand, [it was] powerful because we were different and I had something to say."

"Over the last 20 years, hell yeah, I’ve watched things change," Lee continues. "When I go to festivals now, there are always other women on stage, so we have seen progress, especially in heavy music."

But Lee would rather dispense with the gender divisions altogether.

"I don't want to be the best female-fronted rock band; I want to be the best rock band, period," she notes.

She adds, "Whether you’re male or female, whatever colour you are, or wherever you come from, none of that should matter. What should matter is that you’re great at what you do. And all the women that I lift up, all the women we’re taking on tour – they all rock. That’s why they’re coming on tour with us.”

Among the artists joining Evanescence for their world tour, starting June 11, are Spiritbox, Nova Twins, Poppy and K.Flay. Amy's happy that her collaborations with some of those artists, plus Halsey and Bring Me the Horizon, have led to younger audiences discovering Evanescence.

Says Lee, "When we earn new fans at this stage, hearing new music we make and getting into us that way, that really feels like the goal."

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.