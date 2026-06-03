Evanescence offers fans 'Sanctuary' at live album listening party

Amy Lee from Evanescence performs at Marvel Stadium on Nov. 8, 2025 in Melbourne, Australia. (Sam Tabone/Getty Images)
By Andrea Dresdale

Sanctuary, the new album from ​Evanescence, officially comes out on Friday, but you can hear it today if you want.

The band has teamed up with Volume.com to host an album listening party, which starts at 2 p.m. ET. All you need to do is create an account and claim your free ticket. You'll also be able to ask the band questions, which they'll answer during a live Q&A after the stream.

Sanctuary, the follow-up to 2021's The Bitter Truth, drops June 5. It includes Evanescence's hit Devil May Cry song, "Afterlife."

Amy Lee and company will launch a U.S. tour in June. Spiritbox and Nova Twins will also be on the bill.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    All In For All Children Podcast

    CMG Tampa Bay presents the All In For All Children Podcast, highlighting the incredible individuals at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital and the families whose lives have been touched by their dedication and care.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!