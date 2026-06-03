Evanescence offers fans 'Sanctuary' at live album listening party

Sanctuary, the new album from ​Evanescence, officially comes out on Friday, but you can hear it today if you want.

The band has teamed up with Volume.com to host an album listening party, which starts at 2 p.m. ET. All you need to do is create an account and claim your free ticket. You'll also be able to ask the band questions, which they'll answer during a live Q&A after the stream.

Sanctuary, the follow-up to 2021's The Bitter Truth, drops June 5. It includes Evanescence's hit Devil May Cry song, "Afterlife."

Amy Lee and company will launch a U.S. tour in June. Spiritbox and Nova Twins will also be on the bill.

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