Empire of the Sun shares new song, "Cherry Blossom"

Empire of the Sun has shared a new song called "Cherry Blossom," a track off the band's upcoming album, Ask That God.

"This song is about seeing the majesty and beauty that lies before our very eyes," says frontman Luke Steele. "Making sure you don't lose what is precious by taking it for granted."

You can listen to "Cherry Blossom" now via digital outlets, and watch its fantastical accompanying video streaming now on YouTube.

Ask That God, the first Empire of the Sun album since 2016's Two Vines, drops July 26. It also includes the previously released singles "Changes" and "Music on the Radio."

