Empire of the Sun shares new song, "Cherry Blossom"

Capitol Records

By Josh Johnson

Empire of the Sun has shared a new song called "Cherry Blossom," a track off the band's upcoming album, Ask That God.

"This song is about seeing the majesty and beauty that lies before our very eyes," says frontman Luke Steele. "Making sure you don't lose what is precious by taking it for granted."

You can listen to "Cherry Blossom" now via digital outlets, and watch its fantastical accompanying video streaming now on YouTube.

Ask That God, the first Empire of the Sun album since 2016's Two Vines, drops July 26. It also includes the previously released singles "Changes" and "Music on the Radio."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    St. Pete Pride 2024

    2024 St Pete Pride Parade, presented by Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa

    Cereal For Summer

    Join 10 Tampa Bay, Cox Media and Feeding Tampa Bay as we provide Cereal, for Summer.

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!