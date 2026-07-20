The Edge joins DJ Martin Garrix at Tomorrowland to debut new U2 collaboration

The Edge and Martin Garrix at Tomorrowland in Belgium (Photo Credit: Louis van Baar)

U2’s The Edge made a surprise appearance during Dutch DJ/producer Martin Garrix’s set at Tomorrowland in Belgium Friday to debut a new Garrix/U2 collaboration.

The guitarist came out to play guitar to Garrix’s upcoming song “Fireflies,” which will feature the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band.

According to Garrix's Instagram, the song is "coming soon."

This isn’t the first time U2 and Garrix have collaborated. Bono and The Edge were featured on Garrix’s song “We Are The People,” the official song for UEFA Euro 2020.

U2 recently released "Street of Dreams," the first single off their upcoming new album, which so far does not have a release date. The band recently posted some behind-the-scenes footage of the making of the song's video in Mexico City, adding in the caption, "⁠Mexico city, thank you for your hospitality."

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