Eddie Vedder honors Bill Walton during Pearl Jam concert

EDDIE VEDDER ABC (ABC/ABC)

By Josh Johnson

Eddie Vedder took a moment during Pearl Jam's concert Tuesday in Seattle to honor late basketball legend Bill Walton, who passed away Monday from cancer.

Speaking to the crowd, Vedder called Walton a "big man with a huge heart" who "cut a wide path of peace and love behind him."

"Godd***** Bill, we miss you already," Vedder continued. "I just wanna state our love for you in public ... Thanks for all the good energy."

During Vedder's remarks, the venue's screen showed a photo of Walton attending a Pearl Jam show in San Diego.

You can watch footage of Vedder's tribute on Pearl Jam's Instagram.

In addition to being a Pearl Jam fan, Walton was famous for being a Deadhead, and several Grateful Dead members shared their love following his passing.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    Cereal For Summer

    Join 10 Tampa Bay, Cox Media and Feeding Tampa Bay as we provide Cereal, for Summer.

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!