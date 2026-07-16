Echo & the Bunnymen announce new album, ﻿'Apples for Isaac'

Echo & the Bunnymen have announced a new album called Apples for Isaac.

The 13th full-length effort from "The Killing Moon" outfit is due out Sept. 18. It's the follow-up to 2014's Meteorites.

Apples for Isaac was recorded with late Blondie drummer Clem Burke, who died in 2025.

"The mighty, legendary Clem Burke – longtime friend of [vocalist Ian McCulloch] – was integral to the making of this album and heartbreakingly passed away during its completion... Love you, Clem," Echo & the Bunnymen say.

You can listen to the first single, "Brussels is Haunted," out now.

Here's the Apples for Isaac track list:

"Take Me By the Hand"

"Can't Be Sold"

"Brussels Is Haunted"

"I'll Be Your Sunshine"

"Hijacked"

"The Honey"

"An Unstoppable Force"

"The Light That Surrounds You"

"Lab Rats Ran"

"Asimov"

"We Prayed in the Dark"

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