Dropkick Murphys announce US tour with Pennywise

Boston Calling 2023 Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images (Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images)

By Josh Johnson

Dropkick Murphys have announced a U.S. tour with Pennywise.

The fall trek will kick off September 24 in New York City and wrap up October 27 in Amherst, Massachusetts. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit DropkickMurphys.com.

You can also catch Dropkick Murphys at a few upcoming U.S. festivals, including Inkcarceration and the Newport Folk Festival. They're also opening for select dates on NOFX's farewell tour.

