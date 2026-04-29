A 'Don't Speak' speakeasy's just one of the attractions surrounding No Doubt's Sphere Las Vegas shows

Fans who travel to Las Vegas to see No Doubt's shows at the Sphere will be able to amuse themselves with an additional experience centered around the band.

The No Doubt Experience, a pop-up developed by the band's members, features a display of over 500 original artifacts from the band's archives. It includes stage outfits, instruments, flyers, the original No Doubt logo created by Gwen Stefani's brother and former bandmate Eric Stefani in 1987, and the rings that spelled out "Rock Steady" on the back cover of the band's 2001 album of the same name.

Plus, fans can enter a confessional-style phone booth with special messages from the band, and visit a recreation of the Stefani family's home on Beacon Street in Anaheim, California, including No Doubt's recording studio in the home's garage. A pop-up bar will offer themed cocktails, and there's also a hangout space called the Beacon Street Block Party, as well as a merch store.

Vibee, the company that put this all together, is also offering something special for VIP pass holders: access to the hidden "Don't Speak" speakeasy lounge located inside the pop-up.

The experience will be set up in the Summit Showroom at the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, which is where the Sphere is located. It will be open concurrently with No Doubt's Sphere dates, which run from May 6 through June 13.

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