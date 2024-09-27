Did Lana Del Rey get married?

Is Lana Del Rey married?

The U.K.'s Daily Mail tabloid has published photos and videos of what sure looks like a wedding between the "Video Games" artist and her boyfriend, alligator tour guide Jeremy Dufrene. The Daily Mail reports that the ceremony took place Thursday in Louisiana and that Del Rey's father, Rob Grant, walked her down the aisle.

People previously reported that Del Rey and Dufrene had obtained a marriage license.

ABC Audio has reached out to Del Rey's reps for comment.

If Del Rey is indeed married, it would cap off an eventful year for her, which included headlining Coachella and her first-ever U.S. stadium show at Boston's Fenway Park.

