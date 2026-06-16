Dexter and the Moonrocks blast to #1 on '﻿Billboard'﻿ Alternative Airplay with 'Freakin' Out'

"Freakin' Out" single artwork. (Severance Records/Big Loud Rock)
By Josh Johnson

Dexter and the Moonrocks are surely "Freakin' Out" at their latest chart success.

The band's viral single has rocketed to #1 on the Billboard Alternative Airplay chart. It's their second leader on the ranking, having previously conquered it in 2024 with the song "Sad in Carolina."

"Freakin' Out," which premiered in March, is also the first Dexter and the Moonrocks song to appear on the all-genre Hot 100, where it currently sits in the top 40.

Dexter and the Moonrocks are currently on a U.S. tour and have live dates scheduled into mid-December.

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