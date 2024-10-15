Deryck Whibley reiterates allegations against ex-manager: "I'm not a liar"

Deryck Whibley is reiterating his allegations of sexual and verbal abuse against Sum 41's early manager and producer, Greig Nori.

As previously reported, Whibley wrote in his newly released memoir, Walking Disaster, that the abuse began when he was 16 and Nori was 34. Whibley alleged that Nori instigated physical encounters with him, and when he tried to stop them, Nori would accuse of him of being homophobic and claim that Whibley "owed" him. Whibley writes that after the sexual encounters stopped, Nori continued to be emotionally and verbally abusive.

In a statement to The Canadian Press, Nori denied Whibley's allegations, saying, "The accusation that I initiated the relationship is false."

"I did not initiate it. Whibley initiated it, aggressively," Nori said. "The accusation that I pressured Whibley to continue the relationship is false."

Upon seeing Nori's response, Whibley has now put out a video saying, "I stand behind every word that's in my book, 100%," adding, "I'm not a liar."

"I'm gonna speak to you directly, Greig Nori," Whibley continues. "If you think I'm a liar, there's only one way to settle this: under oath, in front of a judge, in front of a jury. Anytime you want, I'm ready, whenever you are."

Walking Disaster is out now.

If you are affected by abuse and needing support, or know someone who is, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). You can also chat online at thehotline.org or online.rainn.org, respectively.

