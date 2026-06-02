Death Cab for Cutie releases ‘Stone Over Water’ from new album 'I Built You a Tower'

Death Cab for Cutie is offering up another preview of their upcoming album, I Built You a Tower.

The band has just dropped the new track "Stone Over Water," noting the song is "about trying to convince everyone around you and most importantly, yourself, that you are okay when you definitely are not."

I Built You a Tower, dropping Friday, is the band's 11th studio album and the follow-up to 2022's Asphalt Meadows. The album also includes the single "Riptides," which Death Cab for Cutie performed on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Monday night.

Death Cab for Cutie is set to play a show in Pasadena, California, on Tuesday, and will then launch a North American tour on July 10 in Minneapolis. A complete list of dates can be found a DeathCabforCutie.com.

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