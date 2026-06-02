Death Cab for Cutie releases ‘Stone Over Water’ from new album 'I Built You a Tower'

'I Built You a Tower' album artwork. (ANTI- Records)
By Jill Lances

Death Cab for Cutie is offering up another preview of their upcoming album, I Built You a Tower.

The band has just dropped the new track "Stone Over Water," noting the song is "about trying to convince everyone around you and most importantly, yourself, that you are okay when you definitely are not."

I Built You a Tower, dropping Friday, is the band's 11th studio album and the follow-up to 2022's Asphalt Meadows. The album also includes the single "Riptides," which Death Cab for Cutie performed on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Monday night.

Death Cab for Cutie is set to play a show in Pasadena, California, on Tuesday, and will then launch a North American tour on July 10 in Minneapolis. A complete list of dates can be found a DeathCabforCutie.com.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    All In For All Children Podcast

    CMG Tampa Bay presents the All In For All Children Podcast, highlighting the incredible individuals at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital and the families whose lives have been touched by their dedication and care.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!