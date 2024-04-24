Death from Above 1979 announces 20th anniversary ﻿'You're a Woman' ﻿North American tour

Atlantic

By Josh Johnson

Death from Above 1979 has announced a North American tour celebrating the 20th anniversary of their 2004 debut album, You're a Woman, I'm a Machine.

The headlining outing begins September 24 in Asbury Park, New Jersey, and will wrap up in the duo's native Canada on October 5 in London, Ontario.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit DeathfromAbove1979.com.

You're a Woman, I'm a Machine was long the only DFA1979 album, as the band broke up shortly after its release. They eventually reunited in 2011 and have released three more albums since: 2014's The Physical World, 2017's Outrage! Is Now and 2021's Is 4 Lovers.

