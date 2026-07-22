DCFC's Ben Gibbard, Modest Mouse, MMJ and more contribute to new Neil Young tribute albums

'Heart of Gold: The Songs of Neil Young, Vol. 2 - Out of the Blue' and 'Vol. 3 - Into the Black' album artwork. (Cinema Music Group/Killphonic Records)
By Josh Johnson

Death Cab for Cutie frontman Ben Gibbard, Modest Mouse and My Morning Jacket are among the artists featured on a pair of upcoming Neil Young tribute albums.

The compilations are part of the Heart of Gold: The Songs of Neil Young series, which first launched in 2025. They are titled Vol. 2 - Out of the Blue and Vol. 3 - Into the Black and are due out Nov. 6.

Other contributing artists include Cold War Kids, Heart's Ann Wilson, Peter Frampton and King Princess, whose version of the Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young song "Helpless" is out now.

"It felt kismet that they asked me to do 'Helpless,'" King Princess says in a statement. "It's my mom and my favorite Neil Young song; I can hear her singing it in the car on our way upstate."

The first Heart of Gold volume featured Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder, Mumford & Sons, The Lumineers and Fiona Apple.

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