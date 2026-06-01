Dave Grohl joins Sepultura onstage in LA

Dave Grohl of Foo Fighters performs during 'Amazon Music Live' Season 4 at East End Studios on Oct. 30, 2025 in Glendale, California. (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Amazon Music)

The final night of Sepultura's North American tour had a special guest on drums: Dave Grohl.

The Foo Fighters frontman joined the Brazilian metal legends at The Wiltern in LA to play drums on "Kaiowas," from their 1993 album, Chaos A.D. You can watch the fan-shot performance on YouTube.

The concert was not only the final show of the tour, it was the band's final show in North America. Their current tour is a farewell trek, and the last show of their career will take place Nov. 7 in São Paulo, Brazil. Also on the bill is Metal Allegiance, an all-star group made up of members of Dream Theater, Testament, Mastodon and others.

Sepultura was founded in 1984 by brothers Max Cavalera and Iggor Cavalera, though neither is currently in the band. Guitarist Andreas Kisser recently told Metal Hammer that he reached out to the Cavalera brothers to be part of the final Sepultura concert, but they declined the invitation. However, former members Jean Dolabella and Jairo Guedz will be performing.

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