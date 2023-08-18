Dan Auerbach announces reissue of debut solo album, '﻿Keep It Hid'

Easy Eye Sound

By Josh Johnson

Dan Auerbach's Keep It Hid album won't be hiding for much longer.

The Black Keys frontman's long out-of-print 2009 solo album will be reissued on September 29. The updated package will feature new artwork and will be available across six different vinyl variants, as well as on limited edition cassette.

Keep It Hid is Auerbach's debut solo effort. He put out another solo record, Waiting on a Song, in 2017 and has also released two albums with his side project The Arcs.

The Black Keys' most recent record is 2022's Dropout Boogie. They also just contributed a new song called "No Lovin'" to the Tell Everybody! blues compilation, which includes a new Auerbach solo track as well.

