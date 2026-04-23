Daft Punk's Thomas Bangalter announces new album, 'Mirage - Ballet for 16 Dancers'

'Mirage - Ballet for 16 Dancers' album artwork. (Erato)
By Josh Johnson

Thomas Bangalter, otherwise known as one half of the now-defunct Daft Punk, has announced a new album called Mirage - Ballet for 16 Dancers.

The record, due out June 5, collects the music Bangalter composed for the ballet Mirage, which premiered in 2025. A press release describes it as "a vast and atmospheric piece of electronic minimalism."

A track from the album called "Mirage: part. II" will be released on Friday.

Daft Punk, which featured Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo alongside Bangalter, broke up in 2021.

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