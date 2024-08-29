The Cure releasing vinyl single featuring live recordings of unreleased songs

By Josh Johnson

The Cure has announced a vinyl single featuring live recordings of two unreleased songs.

The 12-inch double A-side record, due out Oct. 1, features renditions of the tracks "And Nothing Is Forever" and "I Can Never Say Goodbye," captured during The Cure's shows in France in 2022.

You can preorder your copy starting Friday at 9 a.m. ET via TheCure.com. Proceeds will benefit the environmental organization EarthPercent.

As for when we'll hear studio versions of "And Nothing Is Forever" and "I Can Never Say Goodbye," that remains to be seen. Frontman Robert Smith has been teasing a new Cure album, the follow-up to 2008's 4:13 Dream, since at least 2019, declaring on multiple occasions that the record would arrive before the year is over, only for nothing to materialize. Perhaps, though, this new vinyl indicates that the album truly is close to seeing the light of day.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

