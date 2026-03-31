The Cranberries announce 33rd anniversary reissue of ﻿﻿debut album

'Everybody Else Is Doing It, So Why Can’t We?' reissue artwork. (Island/UMe)

The Cranberries have announced a new reissue of the band's 1993 debut album, Everybody Else Is Doing It, So Why Can't We?, in honor of its 33rd anniversary.

The package, due out May 22, will include a new remaster of the original album as well as an updated stereo mix by producer Stephen Street. It also features various bonus recordings, such as live tracks and a remix of "Linger" by Iain Cook of CHVCRHES.

Everybody Else Is Doing It, So Why Can't We? spawned the singles "Dreams" and "Linger." It propelled The Cranberries beyond their home country of Ireland into worldwide fame, earning five-times Platinum certification by the RIAA.

"We come from a small town in Ireland where things like that didn't happen, so it was fairytale material," says guitarist Noel Hogan in a statement.

The Cranberries released their final album, In the End, in 2019 following the 2018 death of frontwoman Dolores O'Riordan.

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