Courtney Love "faked" her way through conversation about Muse with Coldplay's Chris Martin

If you happened to be at London's Natural History Museum in November 2019, you may have overheard Courtney Love speaking with Chris Martin about Muse.

In an episode of the British panel show Never Mind the Buzzcocks, the Hole frontwoman shared that she "love[s] many, many things" about the Coldplay singer, including that "he's a feminist in the best way," and that she "had to fake my way through a three-hour conversation on Muse" with him.

"I faked it really good," Love said.

While she may have been faking it during that conversation, Love does at least have a passing familiarity with Matt Bellamy and company — according to NME, she said in a 2007 interview that Muse's "Time Is Running Out" was the "only song that I wish I had written in the last few years."

If ever Love wanted to start a Muse podcast with Martin, they could call it Supermassive Yellow Hole.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.