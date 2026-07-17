In Color premieres new single, 'High'

"High" single artwork. (Big Loud Rock)
By Josh Johnson

In Color has premiered a new single called "High."

"We wanted to capture that moment when desire stops feeling romantic and starts feeling similar to withdrawal," the "Headlights" outfit says in a statement. "Sonically, the track feels a bit claustrophobic, which matches the lyrical theme of obsession and dependency."

You can watch the "High" video on YouTube.

"High" is one of several singles In Color has released in 2026 to follow their 2025 debut EP, Snow Day, which includes their breakout hit, "Headlights."

"Headlights" currently sits at #2 on the Billboard Alternative Airplay chart.

In Color will be touring the U.S. in August playing headlining shows and dates opening for Jutes. They'll also be touring with The Maine starting in November.

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