Collection of Johnny Marr guitars to go on display in NYC ahead of auction

Johnny Marr attends The BRIT Awards 2020 at The O2 Arena on February 18, 2020 in London, England. (Joe Maher/Getty Images for Bauer Media)

A collection of Johnny Marr's personal guitars is going on display in New York City before being auctioned off by the auction house Christie's in London.

Marr's Guitars: The Johnny Marr Collection will be up for public view in NYC starting Thursday and will be open through July 1. It'll then be transferred to London for a presale exhibition from Sept. 9-16 before going up for auction on Sept. 17.

The exhibit includes guitars Marr used with The Smiths, as well as on his solo albums and on the James Bond theme he recorded with Billie Eilish, "No Time to Die."

"I have loved guitars for as long as I can remember, since the first one I got at the age of five," Marr says in a statement. "Each guitar I have acquired over the past 50 years or so has helped me evolve as a musician, bringing new songs, new sounds and techniques."

"It's bittersweet to be parting with these guitars but I want them to go to new homes and new people who will love them as much as I have," he adds. "I hope they bring as much joy, inspiration and fun – and new songs – as they have given me."

A press release notes that Marr will "donate 100% of the hammer price of 10 lots to benefit The Guide Dogs for the Blind Association and The National Autistic Society."

Meanwhile, a new Johnny Marr album called The Age of Everything will be released Oct. 2. Lead single "Spin" is out now.

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