Coldplay's debut "Brothers & Sisters" single being reissued for 25th anniversary

Coldplay's debut single, "Brothers & Sisters," is being reissued in honor of its 25th anniversary.

The track was first released on April 26, 1999, on Fierce Panda Records. A quarter of a century later, the label is putting it out an anniversary 7-inch vinyl single, which you can preorder now.

Following "Brothers & Sisters," Coldplay released their debut album, Parachutes, in 2000, setting the stage for them becoming one of the biggest bands in the world. Who knows, without Fierce Panda Records, we may never have gotten to hear "Yellow," "Clocks" or "Viva la Vida," or become aware of the phrase "conscious uncoupling."

Coldplay's most recent album is 2021's Music of the Spheres. They'll resume their world tour in support of it in June.

