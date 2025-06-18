Coldplay reissuing catalog on records made from recycled plastic bottles

Parlophone
By Josh Johnson

Coldplay is reissuing their catalog as EcoRecords, LPs made from recycled plastic bottles.

According to a press release, EcoRecords are "produced using injection-moulding technology which reduces carbon emissions during manufacture by an impressive 85% compared with traditional vinyl production."

"We are incredibly proud to partner with artists such as Coldplay who share our commitment to a more sustainable future for music," says Jen Ivory, managing director of Coldplay's label, Parlophone. "The shift to EcoRecord LP for their releases is a testament to what's possible when innovation meets intention."

Ivory continues, "It's not just about a new product; it's about pioneering manufacturing that significantly reduces environmental impact, providing fans with the same high-quality audio experience while setting a new standard for physical music production."

EcoRecord releases of every one of Coldplay's albums, from 2000's Parachutes to 2021's Music of the Spheres, will be available Aug. 15. Preorders are open now.

Coldplay's most recent album, 2024's Moon Music, was already released as an EcoRecord upon its original debut.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

