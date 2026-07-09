Coldplay to perform alongside PS22 Chorus at 2026 FIFA World Cup Final Halftime Show

Coldplay: Music Of The Spheres World Tour With Elyanna And Willow - Las Vegas, NV Chris Martin of Coldplay performs at Allegiant Stadium on June 06, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
By Josh Johnson

Coldplay is set to perform at the 2026 FIFA World Cup Final Halftime Show, taking place July 19 at New York New Jersey Stadium.

Chris Martin and company will take the stage alongside the public elementary school chorus PS22 Chorus.

The show lineup, which was curated by Martin, also includes Madonna, Shakira, BTS and Justin Bieber, among others.

"As the world unites for the most significant football match in history on Sunday, 19 July 2026 at the New York New Jersey Stadium, this groundbreaking spectacle, curated by Chris Martin of Coldplay, will celebrate football, music and our shared values, ensuring a legacy that transcends the final whistle," says FIFA President Gianni Infantino in a statement.

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