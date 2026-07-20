Coldplay debuts new song 'We Dance' alongside PS22 Chorus & the Muppets

Coldplay's Chris Martin performs in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Halftime Show during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final match between Spain and Argentina at New York New Jersey Stadium on July 19, 2026 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Tullio Puglia - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

Coldplay debuted a new song called "We Dance" during Sunday's FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Halftime Show.

Chris Martin and company were joined by the public elementary school chorus PS22, as well as various Muppets, including Miss Piggy and Sesame Street's Elmo and Cookie Monster.

The show, which was curated by Martin, also featured performances by Justin Bieber, Madonna, Shakira and BTS.

As impressive of a lineup as that may be, Liam Gallagher did not seem impressed. The Oasis vocalist reviewed the show on social media as, "This is like a bad trip," adding, "It's absolutely insane behavior it's cuckoo with a capital K."

Ahead of the show, The Cure frontman Robert Smith expressed his dismay in the very idea of a World Cup halftime show, tagging an Instagram post #pleasejustf***off.

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