Cold War Kids take it back to their 'Robbers & Cowards' era with new song, ‘There Goes The Night’

Cold War Kids have dropped a new song, although it’s not entirely new to them.

The band has released "There Goes The Night," which was started around the time they were writing their debut album, Robbers & Cowards, and only recently completed. The track will be part of an upcoming expanded edition of Robbers & Cowards, due out later this year to mark the album's 20th anniversary.

"'There Goes The Night' is the first song we are releasing of four songs that were unfinished from the Robbers & Cowards days and it's one of my favorite Cold War Kids songs ever," says the band's singer and primary songwriter Nathan Willett. "To finish these lyrics, I put myself back in this time when a bunch of band guys and assorted friends lived in Long Beach in this house at 8th and Orange."

"We were crossing the line into becoming adults—holding on to youth for dear life," he adds. "That intimacy and brutal honesty you have when friendships are family is really special. It has that gospel rock thing, kinda like U2's Rattle and Hum or The Band, that feels like it's always existed."

"There Goes The Night" is now available via digital outlets.

This isn't the first time fans have heard "There Goes The Night" though. The band debuted it live during their current tour with Young The Giant.

Cold War Kids' next show with Young The Giant is happening Friday in St. Augustine, Florida. A complete list of dates can be found at ColdWarKids.com.

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