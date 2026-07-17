Cold War Kids release new song 'Loyalty' from ﻿'Robbers & Cowards' ﻿era

"Loyalty" single artwork. (CWKTWO Corp.)
By Josh Johnson

Cold War Kids have released a new song called "Loyalty."

The origins of the track date back to era around the "First" outfit's 2006 debut album, Robbers & Cowards. The band has now officially finished and recorded it to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Robbers & Cowards.

"We played 'Loyalty' on our first tour across the U.S. in 2005," says frontman Nathan Willett in a statement. "The song has this instant energy, this simplicity. It's somehow bluesy and punky like The Clash. When we recorded it this year I thought, 'What were we thinking that we didn't put this on the first album? It's so good!'"

"Loyalty" will be included on an upcoming 20th anniversary deluxe reissue of Robbers & Cowards, due out later in 2026.

Cold War Kids are currently on tour with Young the Giant.

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