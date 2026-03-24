Coheed and Cambria announces headlining shows in between Shinedown dates

Coheed And Cambria Perform At The Greek Theatre Claudio Sanchez of Coheed and Cambria performs at The Greek Theatre on September 18, 2025 in Berkeley, California. (Steve Jennings/Getty Images) (Steve Jennings/Getty Images)
By Josh Johnson

Coheed and Cambria has announced a run of U.S. headlining shows in between their tour opening for Shinedown.

The dates span from May 11 in Columbia, South Carolina, to July 29 in San Antonio. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit CoheedandCambria.com.

Coheed's tour with Shinedown launches May 13 in Green Bay, Wisconsin, and runs into August.

The most recent Coheed and Cambria album is 2025's The Father of Make Believe.

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