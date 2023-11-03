Civil lawsuit over Marilyn Manson spitting incident revived

A civil lawsuit against Marilyn Manson over the New Hampshire spitting incident has been revived, according to Rolling Stone.

As previously reported, Manson, born Brian Warner, was accused of spitting and blowing his nose on a videographer filming him from the pit during a 2019 concert at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion in Gilford. In addition to facing criminal charges, which resulted in Warner pleading no contest to one count of simple assault, accuser Susan Fountain filed a civil lawsuit against the shock rocker.

As Rolling Stone reports, Fountain's civil lawsuit was dismissed in February when her lawyer missed the trial date; the attorney later claimed he forgot to mark down the court appearance in her calendar amid dealing with a medical issue. The mistake was corrected in time to file an appeal of the dismissal, which a judge granted in a hearing on Thursday, November 3.

New Hampshire police issued an arrest warrant for Warner in 2021 over the allegations, which a lawyer for the musician told Pitchfork were "ludicrous." After initially pleading not guilty, Warner entered a no contest plea and was sentenced to a fine and community service.

During the September sentencing hearing, a victim-impact statement was read on Fountain's behalf, which said, "I've never been humiliated or treated the way I was by this defendant."

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.