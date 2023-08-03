Chino Moreno's Crosses band shares mysterious video teasers

Deftones In Concert - Sterling Heights, MI Scott Legato/Getty Images (Scott Legato/Getty Images)

By Josh Johnson

Is Crosses teasing new music?

Chino Moreno's Deftones side project has shared two mysterious videos hinting at a follow-up to the band's 2022 EP, PERMANENT.RADIANT. The first features someone dragging a chain attached to a rose across the floor, while the second finds Moreno and producer/multiple-instrumentalist Shaun Lopez vibing in the studio.

PERMANENT.RADIANT followed Crosses' self-titled debut album, which was released all the way back in 2014. The duo just put out a remixed edition of the EP in July.

Crosses is also set to return to the live stage for the first time since 2014 at the '80s alternative-themed Darker Waves festival, taking place November 18 in Huntington Beach, California.

The most recent Deftones album is 2020's Ohms.

