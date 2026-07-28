Check out track list for Phoebe Bridgers' upcoming ﻿'Lost Weekend﻿' album

Phoebe Bridgers has revealed the track list for her upcoming album, Lost Weekend.

The record consists of 16 songs, including the previously released single, "Lost Boys." Along with a song called "Lost Parade" and the the title track, plus the closing cut, "Lost Weekend (Reprise)," there are four songs with the word "lost" in the title.

Other track names include opener "The Outside," "The Governor's Waltz," "Never Going Back!" and "I Can't Wait."

"This got leaked so here it is !" Bridgers writes in an Instagram post.

Lost Weekend is due out Aug. 14. It marks Bridgers' third album and the much-anticipated follow-up to 2020's Punisher.

Here's the Lost Weekend track list:

"The Outside"

"Lost Boys"

"Kill Me"

"The Governor's Waltz"

"Bobby"

"Lost Weekend"

"Haunted"

"Panorama"

"Still Standing"

"Liberty Tree"

"Never Going Back!"

"Other Plans"

"Lost Parade"

"I Can't Wait"

"As Above"

"Lost Weekend (Reprise)"

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