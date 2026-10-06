Cheapest gas stations in Miami

Stacker compiled a list of the cheapest gas stations in Greensboro using data from Gas Buddy (Andrey Mihaylov // Shutterstock/Andrey Mihaylov // Shutterstock)
By Stacker

Stacker compiled a list of the cheapest gas stations in Miami using data from Gas Buddy. Gas stations are ranked by the lowest regular fuel price.

#1. Marathon
- Address: 2801 N Federal Hwy, Pompano Beach, FL
- Price: $3.77

#1. Mobil (tie)
- Address: 3035 N Military Trl, West Palm Beach, FL
- Price: $3.77

#1. Marathon (tie)
- Address: 2701 Lake Ave, West Palm Beach, FL
- Price: $3.77

#4. BJ's
- Address: 5100 NW 9th Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL
- Price: $3.79

#5. Chevron
- Address: 4399 N Pine Island Rd, Sunrise, FL
- Price: $3.81

#5. Exxon (tie)
- Address: 4401 N Pine Island Rd , Sunrise, FL
- Price: $3.81

#5. Marathon (tie)
- Address: 590 FL-7, Royal Palm Beach, FL
- Price: $3.81

#8. Costco
- Address: 7795 W Flagler St, Miami, FL
- Price: $3.84

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