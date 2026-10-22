Stacker compiled a list of the cheapest gas stations in Florida using data from Gas Buddy. Gas stations are ranked by the lowest regular fuel price.
#1. Mobil
- Address: 300 N Washington Blvd, Sarasota, FL
- Price: $2.99
#2. Speed Mart
- Address: 1800 S US-29, Gonzalez, FL
- Price: $3.37
#3. RaceTrac
- Address: 4088 Racetrac Way, Oxford, FL
- Price: $3.49
#3. Wawa (tie)
- Address: 5945 E County Rd 462, Wildwood, FL
- Price: $3.49
#3. Wawa (tie)
- Address: 11770 US-301, Oxford, FL
- Price: $3.49
#6. Murphy USA
- Address: 2253 Hwy. 71s, Marianna, FL
- Price: $3.53
#6. RaceTrac (tie)
- Address: 4934 Magnolia Rd, Marianna, FL
- Price: $3.53
#6. Circle K (tie)
- Address: 143 NW Centurion Ct, Lake City, FL
- Price: $3.53
#6. Wawa (tie)
- Address: 1490 3rd St SW, Winter Haven, FL
- Price: $3.53
#10. Sam's Club
- Address: 1707 W 23rd St, Panama City, FL
- Price: $3.59