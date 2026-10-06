Cheapest gas stations in Palm Bay

Stacker compiled a list of the cheapest gas stations in Atlanta using data from Gas Buddy (Iuliia Zhemchugova // Shutterstock/Iuliia Zhemchugova // Shutterstock)
By Stacker

Stacker compiled a list of the cheapest gas stations in Palm Bay using data from Gas Buddy. Gas stations are ranked by the lowest regular fuel price.

#1. Marathon
- Address: 1090 Malabar Rd SE, Palm Bay, FL
- Price: $3.77

#1. Kangaroo Express (tie)
- Address: 2498 Turpentine Rd, Mims, FL
- Price: $3.77

#3. Mobil
- Address: 2094 FL-A1A, Indian Harbour Beach, FL
- Price: $3.88

#4. Murphy USA
- Address: 1680 Clearlake Rd, Cocoa, FL
- Price: $3.89

#4. Sam's Club (tie)
- Address: 4255 W New Haven Ave, Melbourne, FL
- Price: $3.89

#4. Moose Fuel (tie)
- Address: 1990 Michigan Ave, Cocoa, FL
- Price: $3.89

#4. Marathon (tie)
- Address: 2084 Sarno Rd, Melbourne, FL
- Price: $3.89

#4. Marathon (tie)
- Address: 700 W New Haven Blvd, Melbourne, FL
- Price: $3.89

#9. Walmart
- Address: 1500 E Merritt Island Cswy, Merritt Island, FL
- Price: $3.91

#9. Mobil (tie)
- Address: 2009 N Cocoa Blvd, Cocoa, FL
- Price: $3.91

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