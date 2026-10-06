Cheapest gas stations in Tampa

Stacker compiled a list of the cheapest gas stations in Fayetteville, North Carolina using data from Gas Buddy (anatoliy_gleb // Shutterstock/anatoliy_gleb // Shutterstock)
By Stacker

Stacker compiled a list of the cheapest gas stations in Tampa using data from Gas Buddy. Gas stations are ranked by the lowest regular fuel price.

#1. Mobil
- Address: 24905 FL-54, Lutz, FL
- Price: $3.59

#2. Mobil
- Address: 13842 Little Rd, Hudson, FL
- Price: $3.67

#3. Blessings
- Address: 18215 US-41, Lutz, FL
- Price: $3.68

#4. Shell
- Address: 5601 E Hillsborough Ave, Tampa, FL
- Price: $3.71

#4. Mobil (tie)
- Address: 2203 S Alexander St , Plant City, FL
- Price: $3.71

#6. Mobil
- Address: 11292 Boyette Rd, Riverview, FL
- Price: $3.73

#6. Circle K (tie)
- Address: 5756 Central Ave, St Petersburg, FL
- Price: $3.73

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