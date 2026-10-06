Cheapest gas stations in Crestview

Stacker compiled a list of the cheapest gas stations in Atlanta using data from Gas Buddy (Iuliia Zhemchugova // Shutterstock/Iuliia Zhemchugova // Shutterstock)
By Stacker

Stacker compiled a list of the cheapest gas stations in Crestview using data from Gas Buddy. Gas stations are ranked by the lowest regular fuel price.

#1. Dodge's Store
- Address: 1 Eglin Pkwy SE, Fort Walton Beach, FL
- Price: $3.67

#2. Petro Express
- Address: 245 Miracle Strip Pkwy SW, Fort Walton Beach, FL
- Price: $3.75

#3. Casey's
- Address: 91 Beal Parkway, Fort Walton Beach, FL
- Price: $3.76

#3. Murphy Express (tie)
- Address: 604 Beal Pkwy N, Fort Walton Beach, FL
- Price: $3.76

#3. AAFES (tie)
- Address: 315 Independence Rd Bldg 90075, Hurlburt Field, FL
- Price: $3.76

#6. Casey's
- Address: 325 Eglin Pkwy N, Fort Walton Beach, FL
- Price: $3.77

#6. Murphy USA (tie)
- Address: 10 Eglin Pkwy Ne, Fort Walton Beach, FL
- Price: $3.77

#6. RaceWay (tie)
- Address: 1183 N Eglin Pkwy, Shalimar, FL
- Price: $3.77

#6. Tom Thumb (tie)
- Address: 101 Beal Pkwy NW, Fort Walton Beach, FL
- Price: $3.77

#6. Circle K (tie)
- Address: 188 Eglin Pkwy NE, Fort Walton Beach, FL
- Price: $3.77

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