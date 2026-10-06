Cheapest gas stations in The Villages

Stacker compiled a list of the cheapest gas stations in Greensboro using data from Gas Buddy (Andrey Mihaylov // Shutterstock/Andrey Mihaylov // Shutterstock)
By Stacker

Stacker compiled a list of the cheapest gas stations in The Villages using data from Gas Buddy. Gas stations are ranked by the lowest regular fuel price.

#1. Murphy USA
- Address: 2161 W. C-48, Bushnell, FL
- Price: $3.76

#2. Costco
- Address: 675 Tatonka Terrace, The Villages, FL
- Price: $3.77

#2. BJ's (tie)
- Address: 13585 NE 86th Ct, Lady Lake, FL
- Price: $3.77

#4. Murphy USA
- Address: 4279 E. Cr 466, Oxford, FL
- Price: $3.87

#4. Walmart (tie)
- Address: 1115 Waxman Dr, The Villages, FL
- Price: $3.87

#4. Circle K (tie)
- Address: 3431 Southern Trace, The Villages, FL
- Price: $3.87

#7. Pilot
- Address: 493 W FL-44, Wildwood, FL
- Price: $3.88

#8. Amoco
- Address: 753 E FL-44, Wildwood, FL
- Price: $3.89

#8. Sunoco (tie)
- Address: 1971 N CR-470, Lake Panasoffkee, FL
- Price: $3.89

#10. BP
- Address: 1232 S Main St, Wildwood, FL
- Price: $3.99

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