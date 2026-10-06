Cheapest gas stations in Port St. Lucie

Stacker compiled a list of the cheapest gas stations in Greensboro using data from Gas Buddy (Andrey Mihaylov // Shutterstock/Andrey Mihaylov // Shutterstock)
By Stacker

Stacker compiled a list of the cheapest gas stations in Port St. Lucie using data from Gas Buddy. Gas stations are ranked by the lowest regular fuel price.

#1. Shell
- Address: 1924 SW Gatlin Blvd, Port St Lucie, FL
- Price: $3.77

#1. Mobil (tie)
- Address: 2890 SW Port St Lucie Blvd, Port St. Lucie, FL
- Price: $3.77

#3. Murphy USA
- Address: 160 Nw California Blvd., Port St. Lucie, FL
- Price: $3.87

#3. Speedway (tie)
- Address: 149 NW Bayshore Blvd, Port St Lucie, FL
- Price: $3.87

#3. Sam's Club (tie)
- Address: 10900 S US-1, Port St Lucie, FL
- Price: $3.87

#6. Shell
- Address: 119 SW CASHMERE BLVD, Port St Lucie, FL
- Price: $3.89

#6. Cumberland Farms (tie)
- Address: 3174 SW Port St Lucie Blvd, Port St Lucie, FL
- Price: $3.89

#8. Cumberland Farms
- Address: 1498 SE Lennard Rd, Port St Lucie, FL
- Price: $3.91

#9. Walmart
- Address: 3049 SW Port St Lucie Blvd, Port St Lucie, FL
- Price: $3.99

#10. Marathon
- Address: 8580 S US-1, Port St Lucie, FL
- Price: $4.05

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