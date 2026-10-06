Cheapest gas stations in Ocala

Stacker compiled a list of the cheapest gas stations in Fayetteville, North Carolina using data from Gas Buddy (anatoliy_gleb // Shutterstock/anatoliy_gleb // Shutterstock)
By Stacker

Stacker compiled a list of the cheapest gas stations in Ocala using data from Gas Buddy. Gas stations are ranked by the lowest regular fuel price.

#1. Sam's Club
- Address: 3921 SW College Rd, Ocala, FL
- Price: $3.75

#1. Marathon (tie)
- Address: 3620 E Silver Springs Blvd, Ocala, FL
- Price: $3.75

#3. Shell
- Address: 1517 SW 10th St, Ocala, FL
- Price: $3.77

#4. Murphy USA
- Address: 17840 Se 112th Court Rd, Summerfield, FL
- Price: $3.78

#5. BP
- Address: 331 NW 20th St, Ocala, FL
- Price: $3.85

#6. Shell
- Address: 3928 W Silver Springs Blvd, Ocala, FL
- Price: $3.88

#6. Circle K (tie)
- Address: 7580 SW FL-200, Ocala, FL
- Price: $3.88

#8. Murphy USA
- Address: 4986 East Silver Springs Blvd., Ocala, FL
- Price: $3.89

#8. Marathon (tie)
- Address: 3760 NW Blitchton Rd, Ocala, FL
- Price: $3.89

#10. Shell
- Address: 3130 SE 36th Ave, Ocala, FL
- Price: $3.93

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