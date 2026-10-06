Stacker compiled a list of the cheapest gas stations in Panama City using data from Gas Buddy. Gas stations are ranked by the lowest regular fuel price.
#1. AMI Food Store
- Address: 1520 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Panama City, FL
- Price: $3.61
#2. Circle K
- Address: SEC Hwy 22, Panama City, FL
- Price: $3.67
#3. Food Mart
- Address: 6910 E FL-22, Callaway, FL
- Price: $3.68
#4. Tobacco Outlet
- Address: 1620 Ohio Ave, Lynn Haven, FL
- Price: $3.69
#4. U.S. Outlet (tie)
- Address: 7336 E FL-22, Callaway, FL
- Price: $3.69
#6. Murphy USA
- Address: 3100 23rd St W, Panama City, FL
- Price: $3.71
#7. Casey's
- Address: 3333 Hwy 77, Panama City, FL
- Price: $3.72
#7. Murphy USA (tie)
- Address: 731 N. Tyndall Parkway, Callaway, FL
- Price: $3.72
#7. Shell (tie)
- Address: 539 S Tyndall Pkwy, Callaway, FL
- Price: $3.72
#7. Sam's Club (tie)
- Address: 1707 W 23rd St, Panama City, FL
- Price: $3.72