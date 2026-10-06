Cheapest gas stations in Homosassa Springs

Stacker compiled a list of the cheapest gas stations in Atlanta using data from Gas Buddy (Iuliia Zhemchugova // Shutterstock/Iuliia Zhemchugova // Shutterstock)
By Stacker

Stacker compiled a list of the cheapest gas stations in Homosassa Springs using data from Gas Buddy. Gas stations are ranked by the lowest regular fuel price.

#1. Shell
- Address: 9580 N Citrus Springs Blvd, Citrus Springs, FL
- Price: $3.73

#2. Mobil
- Address: 782 S Rowe Terr, Lecanto, FL
- Price: $3.81

#3. Circle K
- Address: 2025 N Lecanto Hwy, Lecanto, FL
- Price: $3.92

#4. Walmart
- Address: 6829 S Suncoast Blvd, Homosassa, FL
- Price: $3.93

#5. Sunoco
- Address: 3761 Homosassa Tr, Lecanto, FL
- Price: $3.95

#6. 7-Eleven
- Address: 9405 US 19, Homosassa, FL
- Price: $3.97

#7. Murphy USA
- Address: 2419 E Gulf To Lake Hwy W, Inverness, FL
- Price: $3.99

#7. CITGO (tie)
- Address: 79 N Florida Ave, Inverness, FL
- Price: $3.99

#7. Sunoco (tie)
- Address: 6971 W Gulf To Lake Hwy, Crystal River, FL
- Price: $3.99

#7. Mobil (tie)
- Address: 5500 N Lecanto Hwy, Beverly Hills, FL
- Price: $3.99

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