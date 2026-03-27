Want To Be An Extra With These 2 Pauls? They’re Filming at St. Pete’s Don Cesar Soon.

2018 Sundance Film Festival - "The Catcher Was A Spy" Premiere PARK CITY, UT - JANUARY 19: Actors Paul Giamatti and Paul Rudd attend the "The Catcher Was A Spy" Premiere during the 2018 Sundance Film Festival at The Marc Theatre on January 19, 2018 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images) (Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)
By Ethan

There are lots of movies filmed in and around all of Florida. And you can usually end up in one if you know where to look and how to apply.

They’re about to film a movie with 2 of my favorite Pauls, Rudd and Giamatti. The film is based on a book whose plot centers around a conference happening at St. Pete’s Don Cesar hotel, so that’s where they’re filming a lot of the movie. So local extras are needed.

The plot is set in the 1980’s so if you happen to have a late 70’s to early 80’s model car they could use in the movie too that’s an extra bonus to get you cast as an extra.

To apply, email thestatement@frcasting.com with the subject line BG EXTRAS. Include a recent headshot, full body photo, contact info, sizes and measurements, available dates, and vehicle information if applicable.

This is a PAID gig so not only can you be in the movie but you get paid for your time, AND you get for your time for a wardrobe fitting, too. Whether you get to keep the sweet 80’s threads you’ll wear who knows, but anything is possible, and being in a movie is super cool too.

In fact I think I’ll apply just for kicks!

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