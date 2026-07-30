Prince Covered Radiohead’s ‘Creep’ at Coachella, Then Blocked it From the Internet, Until Now.

Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival 2008 - Day 2 INDIO, CA - APRIL 26: Prince performs during day 2 of the Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival held at the Empire Polo Field on April 26, 2008 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
By Ethan

I never got to see Prince live in concert. I’ve seen some of his best live performances online and those are epic even though I wasn’t there in person. You’ve probably seen his 2007 Super Bowl performance where he roared through Purple Rain as the rain fell on him live in the stadium. (the NFL blocked me from sharing that video here but click the link and watch it on YouTube.)

Or maybe you’ve seen him absolutely own the large end of show jam at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction where he ripped a 1 of a kind guitar solo to While My Guitar Gently Weeps, to the surprise of all the other performers on stage: (Its a 6 minute song with the final 3 being all Prince)

But I didn’t know he’d covered Radiohead’s Creep at Coachella in 2008. In fact for a while, nobody but those who were there knew about it because, as Prince often did, he blocked the song from being on the internet. That included fan shot video or any recording of the performance. Even the guys in Radiohead were quoted as saying “Well, tell him to unblock it. It’s our... song.”

But Prince’s legal team had a strangle hold on any performance of him, until he passed away. Now, slowly, different live performances of Prince have been released to be seen online, and that includes this video of Prince at Coachella.

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